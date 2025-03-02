Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.69 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Stifel Financial worth $106,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SF opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

