Bank of America Upgrades DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to “Neutral”

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,957,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,579,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,267,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

