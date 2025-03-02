Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in February

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,133,500 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 12,294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies and Corporate; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring, and insurance.

