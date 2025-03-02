Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in February

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,133,500 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 12,294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
About Banco Comercial Português
