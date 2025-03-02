Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BLHEF opened at $201.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.89. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $201.18.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

