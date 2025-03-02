Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.3% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $130,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $31,185,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

