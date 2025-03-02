Bailard Inc. Sells 422 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,510,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.