Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 143,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39.
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
