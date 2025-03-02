Bailard Inc. Has $14.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

