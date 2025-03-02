Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $56,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

