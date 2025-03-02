Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,163 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

