Bailard Inc. Acquires 7,680 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,099,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

