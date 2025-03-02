BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 1698240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

BAE Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 99.0% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

