Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AUR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
