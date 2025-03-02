Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

