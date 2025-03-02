ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $713.50 and last traded at $707.25. Approximately 640,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,758,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.70.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $733.15 and its 200 day moving average is $754.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

