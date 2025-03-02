Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 299.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 2.0 %

Cintas stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

