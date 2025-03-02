Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $345,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.01 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

