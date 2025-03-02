Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $9.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,025.10. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Mott bought 77,729 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $388,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,015,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,470. This trade represents a 4.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 490,029 shares of company stock worth $2,377,766 and sold 141,408 shares worth $761,963. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

