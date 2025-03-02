Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

