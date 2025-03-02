ANyONe Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.49 Million (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One ANyONe Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.49 million and approximately $713,198.55 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,999,965 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,499,965.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.3997859 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $933,988.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

