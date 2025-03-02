Ankr Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $206.05 million and $10.63 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00004314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02044848 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $11,013,002.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

