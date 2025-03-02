Angela M. Aman Buys 2,797 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,802,000 after buying an additional 1,085,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 753,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

