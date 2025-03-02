Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.49 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

