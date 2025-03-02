Analysts Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) PT at $16.67

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $11.38 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.