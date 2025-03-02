Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Price Target at $198.40

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $147.13 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
