Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Price Target at $198.40

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $147.13 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

