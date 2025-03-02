ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Head to Head Survey

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANA and Schneider Electric S.E.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.24 billion 0.58 $1.08 billion $0.35 10.00 Schneider Electric S.E. $41.29 billion 3.36 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than ANA.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ANA and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ANA pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.42% 13.25% 4.03% Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats ANA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches. It also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valves and valve actuators, and variable speed and frequency drives; energy management and software solutions; feeder automation, grid automation, and SCADA software products; and medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, the company offers critical power and cooling services, data center cooling and software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; and home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, and electrical sockets. Further, the company provides human machine interface, industrial automation software and communication, interface relays, measurement and control relays, measurement and instrumentation products, motion controls and robotics, signaling units, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. Schneider Electric S.E.was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

