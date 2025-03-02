AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.45. 307,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 924,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

