Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.09.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Redburn Partners cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $308.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.99. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

