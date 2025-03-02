American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 966.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,792 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.97 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.