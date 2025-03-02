American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.61.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

