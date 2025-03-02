Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

