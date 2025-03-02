Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) dropped 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarc Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.