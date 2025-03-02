Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

