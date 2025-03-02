Amalgamated Bank Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,643,000 after buying an additional 503,204 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 817.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 479,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $636,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Best Buy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,606,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,816,000 after purchasing an additional 236,524 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BBY stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.