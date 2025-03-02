Amalgamated Bank Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after buying an additional 118,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 665,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

