Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

