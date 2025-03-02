Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $543,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.