Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,187,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.99 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.