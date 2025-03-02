Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.38 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.