Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank's holdings in Rambus were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Rambus by 40.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rambus by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 58.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 44.6% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Up 3.7 %

RMBS stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,809 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

