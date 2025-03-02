Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.57 and a fifty-two week high of $397.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.