Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.57 and a fifty-two week high of $397.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

