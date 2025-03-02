Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Allianz stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Allianz has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.30.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

