Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) CEO Buys $1,413,544,572.00 in Stock

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Clinton Walker bought 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38,533.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,544,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,972,762 shares in the company, valued at $885,209,438,146. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AENT stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.07. Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alliance Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alliance Entertainment by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

