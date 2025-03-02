Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after acquiring an additional 866,663 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $137,287,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 43.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,736,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 96.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 330,807 shares during the period. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 297,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $223.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.91.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

