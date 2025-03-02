Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.32 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.33). Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33), with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Albion Enterprise VCT Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.21. The firm has a market cap of £237.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 0.69 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Albion Enterprise VCT had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 1,726.26%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

About Albion Enterprise VCT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 3.28 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

(Get Free Report)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.