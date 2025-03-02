Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the January 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.3 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of ADLRF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
