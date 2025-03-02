Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the January 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.3 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of ADLRF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

