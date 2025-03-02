Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Aisin has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aisin will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

