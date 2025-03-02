Airline Stocks To Research – March 2nd

United Airlines, RTX, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. These stocks are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic conditions, and regulatory changes, which can make them volatile and cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 10,684,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.02. 7,459,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,987. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 49,703,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,488,664. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

