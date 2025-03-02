AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.
