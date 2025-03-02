AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 571,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 587,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $301.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter worth $331,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.