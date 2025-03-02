aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $196.00 million and $2.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,969 coins and its circulating supply is 739,057,616 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

